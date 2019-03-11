It’s Official: Dnc To Host Annual Convention In A Place Hillary Passed Over

Image Credits: flickr, sarahkatheryn.

It’s official: Milwaukee has bested contenders Houston and Miami to host the 2019 Democratic National Convention.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to announce the decision Monday from Milwaukee.

Some noted that Wisconsin, once a Democratic stronghold, was one of the key states that delivered the White House to President Donald Trump. The DNC’s decision to go there may be an effort to prevent that from becoming a trend.

Read more


Related Articles

Progressive Journalist Claims Melania Trump Has a Body Double

Progressive Journalist Claims Melania Trump Has a Body Double

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Half Of Millenials, Gen Z Want To Live Under Socialism

Poll: Half Of Millenials, Gen Z Want To Live Under Socialism

U.S. News
Comments

Soros-Funded Media Matters Smears Tucker Carlson Over Decade-Old Shock Jock Radio Appearances

U.S. News
Comments

50 Actual College Course Titles That Prove That America’s Universities Are Training Our College Students To Be Socialists

U.S. News
Comments

Bus Aide Snatches MAGA Hat Off 14-Year-Old Student’s Head – Report

U.S. News
Comments

Comments