It’s Official: Dnc To Host Annual Convention In A Place Hillary Passed Over

It’s official: Milwaukee has bested contenders Houston and Miami to host the 2019 Democratic National Convention.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to announce the decision Monday from Milwaukee.

Some noted that Wisconsin, once a Democratic stronghold, was one of the key states that delivered the White House to President Donald Trump. The DNC’s decision to go there may be an effort to prevent that from becoming a trend.

It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee also will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention

