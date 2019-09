The FCC is joining with establishment politicians to control information on the Internet, all while claiming they’re “saving” it. Look through their words and right into their actions to see what’s really going on:

Mirror:

Live From the Central Texas Command Center #Al3xJ0nes https://t.co/9GDPyjEnjM — Kris Blough (@stopglobalism1) September 3, 2019



Follow Infowars on Telegram: