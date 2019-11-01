"It’s Okay to Be White" Sign Hanging from Freeway Overpass Sparks Outrage

A sign reading “It’s OK To Be White” sparked outrage after motorists spotted it over a busy freeway in Massachusetts.

The sign appeared Friday on the busy Massachusetts Turnpike, and was ripped down after one enraged man claimed it was “disseminating a message that excludes people and targets people.”

“It’s a statement that being white is under attack right now and it’s just not true,” the man who ripped the sign down told local media. “Being white is such an advantage in this society. To suggest otherwise is just straight-up racism.”


Image credit: WHDH.com

The Anti-Defamation League of New England also condemned the sign, claiming it promoted bigotry.

“It’s pretty disappointing to see people in Massachusetts using a platform like that to disseminate a message that excludes people and targets people,” an ADL rep stated.

The “It’s Okay to be White” phrase first began in 2017 as a mass trolling campaign on the message board 4chan, but has since been deemed a “hate slogan” on the ADL’s website.

Infowars reported last month that trolls on 4chan were planning on re-launching the campaign on October 31st.

