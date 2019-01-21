Let’s be honest.

The witch hunt against this poor kid was almost exclusively driven by the fact he represents everything leftists despise….

White, straight, male, pro-life, Catholic, pro-Trump.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG5GqMJ4-6E

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

What really happened with the Covington High kids