Let’s be honest.

The witch hunt against this poor kid was almost exclusively driven by the fact he represents everything leftists despise….

White, straight, male, pro-life, Catholic, pro-Trump.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG5GqMJ4-6E

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

    What really happened with the Covington High kids

Related Articles

Democratic Homeland Security Chair: "I Would Not Rule Out A Wall"

Democratic Homeland Security Chair: “I Would Not Rule Out A Wall”

U.S. News
Comments
Verified Leftist Calls For MAGA Kids to be 'Fired On', School Burned Down

Verified Leftist Calls For MAGA Kids to be ‘Fired On’, School Burned Down

U.S. News
Comments

Sandmann Family Releases Statement: I Thought ‘Remaining Motionless & Calm’ Would ‘Diffuse The Situation’

U.S. News
comments

Top DOJ Official Reportedly Helped Keep Opioid Executives From Prison. She’s Since Defended Pharma Against The Government

U.S. News
comments

McConnell: Senate will vote next week on Trump plan

U.S. News
comments

Comments