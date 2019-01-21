Let’s be honest.
The witch hunt against this poor kid was almost exclusively driven by the fact he represents everything leftists despise….
White, straight, male, pro-life, Catholic, pro-Trump.
Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG5GqMJ4-6E
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.
What really happened with the Covington High kids