It's Really Happening: Nancy Pelosi Threatens Gun Confiscation Amid National Emergency

In a stunning admission of the left’s draconian plans for America, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that a Democrat president will declare a national emergency to confiscate firearms because President Trump somehow set a precedent declaring a national emergency to secure the U.S. southern border.

“The precedent that the president is setting here is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans,” she warned Thursday at a press conference.

“..If the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an emergency, an illusion that he wants to convey, just think of what a president with different values can present to the American people.”





“You want to talk about a national emergency? Let’s talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America,” she continued.

“That’s a national emergency. Why don’t you declare that emergency, Mr. President? I wish you would. But a Democratic president can do that. [A] Democratic president can declare emergencies as well.”

Many mainstream media outlets, including The New York Times, advocated repealing the Second Amendment in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17.

President Trump rebuked Democrats’ demands for gun control last year, calling on the American people to stay vigilant about their right to bear arms.

"Never believe that your Second Amendment is not under siege." —President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/yd1ehmHzH5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2018

But if Democrats win the presidency in 2020, the Second Amendment will once again be under siege.

Alex Jones and Steward Rhodes watch and react to Nancy Pelosi’s threat of gun confiscation during some future Democrat’s Presidential administration.