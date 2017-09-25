It's the Me, Me, Me Show! 'Megyn Kelly Today' Launches on NBC

‘Megyn Kelly Today’ made its debut on NBC Monday, after weeks of aggressive promotion from the network and new host, who appeared on a number of talk shows and made frequent appearances on ‘Today’ in the lead up in the premiere.

The host, wearing a pink pussy-bow blouse, welcomed her studio audience and spoke about her experience transitioning from the anchor of a prime time news program to her own early morning show.

Megyn got emotional at one point as she poignantly spoke about her late father, and how she searched for a sign from him when trying to decide if she should make the move to NBC.

That bit included a plug for her memoir ‘Settle For More,’ one of many times the books got some free press on the program.

