It's the Me, Me, Me Show! 'Megyn Kelly Today' Launches on NBC

‘Megyn Kelly Today’ made its debut on NBC Monday, after weeks of aggressive promotion from the network and new host, who appeared on a number of talk shows and made frequent appearances on ‘Today’ in the lead up in the premiere.

The host, wearing a pink pussy-bow blouse, welcomed her studio audience and spoke about her experience transitioning from the anchor of a prime time news program to her own early morning show.

Megyn got emotional at one point as she poignantly spoke about her late father, and how she searched for a sign from him when trying to decide if she should make the move to NBC.

That bit included a plug for her memoir ‘Settle For More,’ one of many times the books got some free press on the program.

Read more


Related Articles

Linda Sarsour Calls Travel Ban Against North Korea And Venezuela A ‘Muslim Ban’

Linda Sarsour Calls Travel Ban Against North Korea And Venezuela A ‘Muslim Ban’

Hot News
Comments
USAA Rejects Vet Requests To Pull NFL Sponsorship

USAA Rejects Vet Requests To Pull NFL Sponsorship

Hot News
Comments

NFL Players Kneel During Anthem, Stand For ‘God Save The Queen’

Hot News
Comments

LeBron James Blasts “Bum” Donald Trump Over Steph Curry Comment

Hot News
Comments

Clinton: Women ‘Disrespecting Themselves’ By Supporting Trump

Hot News
Comments

Comments