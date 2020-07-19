'It's Time for People to Go to Jail': Mark Meadows Unloads After New Declassified Docs Further Expose Russia Hoax

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows went on “Sunday Morning Futures” to discuss the latest developments about the thoroughly-debunked Russia collusion hoax.

“I think the American people expect indictments. I know I expect indictments from the evidence I’ve seen,” Meadows told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Lindsey Graham did a good job of getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case but they continued to investigate and spy, and yes I use the word ‘spy,’ on Trump campaign officials and actually even doing things when this president was sworn in and after that. And doing it in an inappropriate manner.”

“You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating. It’s all starting to unravel and I tell you – It’s time for people to go to jail and people were indicted,” he added.

Meadows remarks come after documents declassified by Sen. Lindsey Graham showing FBI agent Peter Strzok slamming a major New York Times piece from 2017 claiming Trump “colluded” with the Russian government a year before the election.

“This statement is misleading and inaccurate…we have not seen evidence of any individuals affiliated with the Trump team in contact with intelligence officials. The FBI has information on the following individuals in contact with Russians (both governmental and non-governmental): [redacted]. There is no known intel affiliation and little if any government affiliation,” Strzok wrote in an internal memo.

