It’s Time For Trump to Dump Twitter

President Trump can kill Twitter if he publishes his tweets on an alternative platform, then waits at least an hour to post the same tweet on Twitter.

The president needs to analyze the power he has over Twitter after the platform permanently banned his favorite meme maker Carpe Donktum ahead of the 2020 election.

Twitter is starting to lose relevance as it devolves into a dirty arena in which liberals and conservative activists try to outdo each other with zingy one-liners that “get points for their team” which do absolutely nothing to restore civility in the country that’s already burning up around them.

If President Trump and his base would move away from Twitter, the platform would collapse as an echo chamber of self-important people which are of no concern to average Americans.

We’ve already seen this with how Americans rejected the Covid-19 “public announcements” by celebrities filming themselves in mansions telling people to stay at home.

Realistically, the only way to restore America is for people to spend less time on the Internet and get more involved in their local communities.

Social media will not save America. Now, it might fluff people’s egos and make them feel important, but ultimately that’s not how strong societies are forged.

Ironically, it wasn’t even a political activist who sounded the alarm on Twitter, but the Internet sensation PewDewPie.

“What I don’t like is the constant posture that goes on there,” he said. “…I don’t mind that this happens – I understand that it does – but what annoys me most about it is that it get rewarded. Through social media, we get likes, we get engagements…”

“…You say things that make you sound virtuous rather than acting on it.”

Matt Drudge also echoed a similar sentiment in 2015 when interviewed by Infowars.

“I don’t know why they’ve been successful in pushing everybody into these little ghettos, these Facebooks, these Tweets, these Instagrams,” Drudge said. “This is ghetto, this is corporate; they’re taking your energy and you’re getting nothing in return.”

While the Internet started out as a renaissance-style free range of ideas, establishment interests have since corralled Internet users into a handful of social media sites where dangerous groupthink can blossom in favor of the status quo, he pointed out.

“This whole social media stuff is bogus,” Drudge added. “Facebook has two billion users? This is garbage, this is designed to demoralize the individual.”

By banning Carpe Donktum, Twitter is signaling that it’s willing to ban President Trump, regardless of the action he’s taken to restore Section 230 to protect free speech.

Why give them the opportunity?

