It's Time to Promote America: Are You Up for the #PatriotChallenge?

The Infowar is waiting for you to take charge and join the #PatriotChallenge.

This contest calls on you to create social media posts using the hashtag #PatriotChallenge. Make a video, poem, art or anything creative that would be viewed as patriotic, pro-American, or an attempt to set brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.

Examples: Decorate a war memorial, give a speech at an event, deliver a pro-liberty on-camera rant, create patriotic music, design anti-tyranny art, etc.

** #PatriotChallenge Rules **

• You must email the contest entry to contest@infowars.com with the link from your #PatriotChallenge post.

• You must also mention in your post that you are taking part in the Infowars #PatriotChallenge. Not citing Infowars’ #PatriotChallenge will disqualify entry.

• Also, use #PatriotChallenge in your email subject line to help us find your entry.

Call on your friends and family on social media to take the #PatriotChallenge!

1st prize: $10,000
2nd prize: $5,000
3rd prize: $1,000

Follow the law. Do not trespass or violate any state or local laws.

This contest is open until the end of February. Have fun and good luck!


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments