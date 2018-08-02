Ivanka Breaks from Trump: Fake News Media NOT 'enemy of the people’

First daughter Ivanka Trump split from her father’s anti-fake news rhetoric Thursday, claiming she doesn’t believe the mainstream media is the “enemy” of the American people.

Speaking at an Axios event, Ivanka admitted she’s been the victim of inaccurate reporting, but she doesn’t believe the media’s frequent transgressions merit the label.

“I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I’ve had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripes, especially when they sort of feel targeted, but no. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people,” Ivanka remarked.

Ivanka’s views on the media run contrary to her dad’s, who last February raised eyebrows when he tweeted that several “fake news” mainstream media outlets, including the New York Times and CBS, were the enemy of the American people.

During the event Ivanka also called the issue of illegal immigrant families being separated at the border a “low point” for her.

“I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children,” she said during the discussion focused on Workforce Development.

“Illegal immigration is incredibly complicated. I am a daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic. But we are a country of laws. So you know, she came to this country legally,” she added.

The president’s eldest daughter, however, did note that strong immigration enforcement was necessary to prevent human smuggling and other dangers facing illegals.

“We have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone.”