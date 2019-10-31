Ivanka Compares Trump to Thomas Jefferson After Impeachment Vote

First Daughter Ivanka Trump drew parallels between her father’s impeachment plight and US president Thomas Jefferson’s own troubles with “enemies and spies” in a tweet Thursday.

Following the House vote on an impeachment resolution, Ivanka quoted one of the Founding Father’s letters to his daughter Martha, which stated in part:

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

“Some things never change, dad!” Ivanka tweeted.

Here’s the full letter (via the National Archives) from February 5, 1801, after Jefferson defeated John Adams in the presidential election of 1800, but one month prior to his inauguration on March 4, 1801.