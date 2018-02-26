Ivanka Shuts Down NBC Question About Trump Sex Accusers

You can always count on NBC to ask the tough questions.

Ivanka Trump was stunned when asked on “The Today Show” if she believed the accusations of sexual harrassment leveled against President Trump.

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” asked NBC host Peter Alexander on Monday.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka responded.

In fact, the White House officially remarked on the accusations in December.

“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory,” said in the statement.

“The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes, and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.”

Trump himself blasted the mainstream media – namely The Washington Post earlier this month for running an accuser’s story with no evidence or corroboration.

