Ivanka Trump and women: Trump pledges $50M to help women entrepreneurs

Image Credits: Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images.

From the sidelines of the Group of 20 world leaders’ summit in Hamburg, Germany, Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father, launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative to help advance the economic empowerment of women around the world.

President Donald Trump said Saturday the U.S. would contribute $50 million to the new World Bank fund conceived by his daughter that aims to help women entrepreneurs access capital and other support.

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said the fund had raised more than $325 million so far for projects and programs to support women and women-led businesses by improving access to capital and markets, providing technical assistance, training and mentoring, and pushing public policy. The fund grew out of conversations between Ivanka Trump and Kim early in Trump’s administration.

“This is not a cute little project,” Kim said during a panel discussion, arguing the effort would spur real economic growth and critical investments.

Read more


Related Articles

Molotov cocktails & iron bars: G20 protests rage on in Hamburg, 200+ police injured

Molotov cocktails & iron bars: G20 protests rage on in Hamburg, 200+ police injured

World News
Comments
Donald Trump is 'blocking' a G20 agreement because it has a line about climate change

Donald Trump is ‘blocking’ a G20 agreement because it has a line about climate change

World News
Comments

Donald Trump tells Theresa May Brexit trade deal can be done ‘very quickly’

World News
Comments

Trump: Meeting with Putin ‘tremendous’

World News
Comments

Trump at G20 with Mexican President: Mexico ‘Absolutely’ Paying for Border Wall

World News
Comments

Comments