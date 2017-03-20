Ivanka Trump Brand Sued by San Francisco Fashion Retailer Over Unfair Competition

San Francisco fashion boutique Modern Appealing Clothing has sued Ivanka Trump’s company over unfair competition.

The class action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday.

The lawsuit claims Ivanka Trump Marks, LLC, has gained an unfair advantage in the marketplace “from Donald J. Trump being the President of the United States and from Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, working for the President of the United States.”

The lawsuit claims Ivanka Trump’s brand got a boost from Donald Trump’s tweets blasting Nordstrom for dropping her line, and from Kellyanne Conway telling people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during an interview with Fox News.

Read more