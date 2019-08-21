Ivanka Trump Pushes Gun Control, Red Flag Laws at Trump 2020 Fundraiser Headlined by Dick Cheney

Ivanka Trump pushed gun control and red flag laws at a GOP fundraiser for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign reportedly headlined by Dick Cheney in Wyoming on Monday.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Ivanka “talked about ‘women’s empowerment,'” and said the White House is focusing on “background checks,” “culture shift,” “mental health” and “red flag laws.”

Talked about "women's empowerment", got into guns a little bit at the end. Ivanka said WH is focusing on:

1. background checks

2. culture shift

3. mental health

4. red flag laws

Didn't get into specifics. "We will see" was how Ivanka concluded her remarks on gun legislation. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 20, 2019

Trump “phoned into the dinner” and told the room full of GOP donors that “when you’ve Jared and Ivanka I can just phone it in.”

Trump said

"when you've Jared and Ivanka I can just phone it in"… gave his usual lines about economy… he claimed he's at 51% in recent poll but said "with Trump you've gotta add 10% so i'm really at 61%. I don't know whether i should be embarrassed or not but add 10%…" — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 20, 2019

“When you’ve Jared and Ivanka I can just phone it in,” unfortunately seems to be the story of Trump’s presidency.

If only some in the Trump administration showed as much enthusiasm about addressing social media censorship as they do passing gun control laws. https://t.co/WNb00w2EOc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 15, 2019

A White House official responded to the report by clarifying that Ivanka allegedly said “dad” and not “daddy.”

A WH official says Ivanka said "dad" not "daddy." https://t.co/2jiXW0vDC4 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 20, 2019

more breaking investigative reporting for you as it comes to hand https://t.co/PCWOS4i6uO — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 20, 2019



Alex Jones and Mike Adams expose the chemical warafare being waged on the public.