Ivanka Trump Pushes Gun Control, Red Flag Laws at Trump 2020 Fundraiser Headlined by Dick Cheney

Image Credits: Michael Vadon / Flickr.

Ivanka Trump pushed gun control and red flag laws at a GOP fundraiser for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign reportedly headlined by Dick Cheney in Wyoming on Monday.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Ivanka “talked about ‘women’s empowerment,'” and said the White House is focusing on “background checks,” “culture shift,” “mental health” and “red flag laws.”

Trump “phoned into the dinner” and told the room full of GOP donors that “when you’ve Jared and Ivanka I can just phone it in.”

“When you’ve Jared and Ivanka I can just phone it in,” unfortunately seems to be the story of Trump’s presidency.

A White House official responded to the report by clarifying that Ivanka allegedly said “dad” and not “daddy.”


