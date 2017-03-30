Ivanka Trump to Become Official White House Employee

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

First daughter Ivanka Trump is about to take on another title as an unpaid adviser to her father President Donald Trump, the White House has announced.

Ivanka, whose husband Jared Kushner also works as a senior aide to the president, will not receive a salary for her work as a federal employee. Kushner, a real estate developer, is also unpaid.

“We are pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as first daughter and in support of the president,” a White House statement said.

“Ivanka’s service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously.”

