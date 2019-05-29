Jacob Rees-Mogg Assaulted by Remainer Thugs in London

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg became the latest target of Remainer thugs after he was doused with water following an event in London this evening.

Rees-Mogg was assaulted after he left a speaking engagement at the Friends’ Meeting House in central London.

A man with a bullhorn tells the Somerset MP, “In you go Jacob, you horrible little man. Take your fascism with you,” as Rees-Mogg gets into a car.

However, before he is able to fully close the door, another individual pours water over him.

🇬🇧 Jacob Rees-Mogg has been attacked in London pic.twitter.com/3ZUjTZHgPe — Happy Harry (@HappyHarryMedia) May 29, 2019

“Have a drink of water. It’s European water,” goads the protester.

When Anna Soubry, a pro-Remain politician, was called a “Nazi,” the media had a week long hissy fit over it. Expect this story to have disappeared by the morning.

The assault follows Nigel Farage having a milkshake poured over him in Newcastle by 32-year-old Paul Crowther, who was subsequently charged with common assault and criminal damage.

Farage’s Brexit Party went on to storm the European elections.

Perhaps leftists might want to consider deploying actual arguments rather than liquids and they might not be in total political disarray.

