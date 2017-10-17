Jaguars Pres Apologizes For Team Kneeling During National Anthem In London

Jacksonville Jaguars president Mark Lamping apologized to a city official for several players kneeling during the national anthem at the Sept. 24 London game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamping wrote a letter, dated Oct. 6, to Jacksonville’s director of military affairs chief Bill Spann, ESPN reports. In the letter, Lamping said the team didn’t consider the backlash that followed and the perception of kneeling during the national anthem, but standing for “God Save the Queen” on foreign soil.

“It bears repeating that we were in remiss in not fully comprehending the effect of the national anthem demonstration occurring on foreign soil has had on the men and women who have or continue to serve our country,” Lamping wrote.

Read more