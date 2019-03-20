Jailed Abortionist Hopes Democrats' Infanticide Support Will Set Him Free

In an email obtained by The Daily Caller, infamous abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell expresses his concern that more states aren’t passing late-term abortion laws.

Gosnell, the main subject of the film “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” doubts “conservative Pennsylvania” will “liberalize” its stance on up-to-birth abortions anytime soon.

The email was part of a correspondence between Gosnell, who is being held at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, and producers of the film.

In 2013, Gosnell was convicted of first-degree murder after carrying out possibly hundreds of illegal, late-term abortions.

The abortionist was also charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died while under his care.

In the 2017 book, Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, the disgraced doctor voiced optimism for an eventual vindication of his heinous actions.

“It helps that I very strongly believe myself to be innocent of the heinous crimes of which I am accused…I continue to feel optimistic of the eventual outcome…the vindication of what I’ve done, why I’ve done it and how [it] will become accepted within my lifetime,” he said.

Now, following the passage of late-term abortion laws in New York and Virginia, Gosnell is unhappy with Pennsylvania’s current legal stance on the issue.

Meanwhile, the writer and producer of the film, “Gosnell,” Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, are questioning whether the murderous doctor would even be convicted in today’s pro-abortion political climate.

McAleer noted, “Ralph Northam put Gosnell into a grey area. Ralph Northam showed it was OK for a baby to die after a botched abortion.”

“Previously, it had been accepted that a baby that survived an abortion could not be killed either by action or inaction,” McAleer continued.

In February of 2019, Senate Democrats blocked the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act, which would have prevented the killing of newborns who survive abortions.

Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

Time will tell if the state of Pennsylvania follows the lead of liberal areas like New York and opens the discussion for Gosnell’s release.





“Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” is a political courtroom drama that exposes the lies & politics that protect murder if done in the service of abortion.



One of the producers, Phelim McAleer, who also co-authored a book about the abortionist convicted of murder, joined David Knight to explain the establishment attempts to block the movie from crowdfunding, censor on social media, block media buys of ads and shut down screenings.

Also, one of the stars of the film, Dean Cain, was attacked by Tom Arnold.