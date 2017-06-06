Jailed NSA Leaker Reality Winner: 'Being White is Terrorism'

Reality Leigh Winner, the 25-year-old federal contractor who was arrested on Saturday for leaking classified information to the media, is a #Resistance activist who believes “being white is terrorism.”

Winner reportedly confessed to leaking a top secret NSA document on purported Russian hacking to an unnamed news organization, believed to be The Intercept.

Her social media profiles show she’s a thoroughly brainwashed, far-left #Resistance activist who said Donald Trump is an “orange fascist” and “the most dangerous” person in the country.

the most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 11, 2017

She’s an ethnomasochist who believes “being white is terrorism.”

@kanyewest you should make a shirt that says, "being white is terrorism" — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 26, 2017

She was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is not the week to remain silent #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YQTcH7rjvt — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) January 15, 2017

She considered herself part of The Resistance™.

She was radicalized by John Oliver, The Daily Show, Stephen Colbert, Michael Moore and others. She said Leonardo DiCaprio’s propaganda film “Before The Flood” changed her entire outlook on life and said she’s now “#waitingtodie” from climate change and doesn’t want to have kids.



https://twitter.com/Reezlie/status/796920749755924481

Reality Winner wrote communist climate change essays pic.twitter.com/wgcTuas3B0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2017

I can't imagine having kids, i worry enough about the impact of #climatechange on my cats — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) November 4, 2016

She replied to the Foreign Minister of Iran saying she’d “stand with” Iran over America if Trump declared war:

There are many Americans protesting US govt aggression towards Iran. If our Tangerine in Chief declares war, we stand with you! — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 7, 2017

She also openly sided with Mexico over America:

She tweeted #TrumpIsACunt, #NotMyWall and #NotMyPresident:

She shared similar comments on Facebook, though less openly:

Despite being given access to classified information, she was completely retarded and had terrible OPSEC.

Here's how the NSA identified The Intercept's source. Bad opsec! pic.twitter.com/OD6Pc7VJL5 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 5, 2017

In expanded version of criminal complaint https://t.co/f7GTfAHlfZ DOJ says Intercept asked another contractor about the doc & they told NSA. pic.twitter.com/58Avq987Nr — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 5, 2017

The most remarkable part of this story is how our nation’s standards have collapsed to the point where 25-year-old female social justice warriors are given access to classified information.

It’s also tragic how this beautiful, young girl was radicalized by Hollywood and the entertainment industry into hating herself simply because she was born white.





Before the Hollywood mind virus took.

After.

Hollywood and the fake news media is ruining people’s lives.