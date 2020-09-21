Jake Gardner Railroaded By Marxist Discrimination

Our political climate has levied a lopsided justice system to the point that Jake Gardner, a Nebraska bar owner chose to commit suicide rather than face prison for defending his life, liberty, and property.

As was reported by Cassandra Fairbanks at Gateway Pundit, “On May 30, the 38-year-old veteran confronted a group of rioters outside one of the bars he owns in Omaha and was knocked to the ground.”

From there, he fired two warning shots and tried to get to his feet, prosecutors said.

As he did, Gardner got into a fight with one man, James Scurlock, 22.

The two scuffled before Gardner fired a shot that killed him,” Yahoo News reports.

