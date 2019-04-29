Jake Tapper Admits Trump Never Called Neo-Nazis 'Very Fine People,' Ben Shapiro Still Insists Trump Did

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro is less honest with his audience than CNN’s Jake Tapper.

From Breitbart, April 27, “CNN’s Jake Tapper Admits: Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville“:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper admitted Friday that President Donald Trump did not refer to neo-Nazis or white supremacists as “very fine people” in his remarks about the Charlottesville, Virginia, riots in 2017. The admission came as Tapper and his CNN panel discussed former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign launch video, released Thursday, in which Biden explicitly claimed that Trump had referred to the neo-Nazis as “very fine people.” Tapper played a clip of Trump’s remarks — though not the portion in which Trump made it clear to reporters that he was “not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.” Instead, Tapper described that portion of the press conference: “Now, elsewhere in those remarks, Trump did condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists. So he’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people.”

From Big League Politics, April 26, “Ben ‘Never Trump’ Shapiro Pushes Democrat Lies on Trump’s Charlottesville Statement“:

Lead ‘Never Trumper’ Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire has taken aim yet again at the President whom he hates, spreading obvious falsehoods about what Trump said regarding Charlottesville. On an episode of his eponymously named podcast, Shapiro attempted to trick his listeners into believing that Trump made a grave mistake by telling the plain truth about what happened in Charlottesville in the aftermath of the ‘Unite the Right’ disaster in Aug. 2017. “Now you knew the Democrats were going to use Charlottesville to its fullest effect,” Shapiro said while referencing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s divisive anti-white campaign launch video. “Of course they were, it was Trump’s lowest moment of his Presidency.” Shapiro would then go onto accuse Trump’s defenders of engaging in “revisionist history” for explaining the full context of Trump’s comments to combat the Democratic Party’s smear campaign. As usual, Shapiro repeated the fake news media’s narrative nearly verbatim. “What [Trump] did say is that there was good people on both sides of the marches in Charlottesville,” Shapiro said. Shapiro’s statement is a bald face lie. Trump never mentioned any march in his actual statement. The full context of his statements can be seen here:

For the benefit of the press, I will include in this thread the many links debunking Biden's announcement gaffe-of-the-century about the "fine people" hoax. Starting with the transcript. Make sure you read the bottom part. #Biden2020 #FinePeopleHoax pic.twitter.com/3z8OJt3e8U — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 25, 2019

The Iraq War cheerleader followed up his lie with yet another one claiming that Trump “knew” his remarks were a mistake at the time and “apologized for it and then moved back in the other direction.” This is fiction. No such apology and backtrack ever occurred.

As a reminder, Ben Shapiro rushed to share condemnations of the Covington Catholic students only to hilarious go on to slam CNN for doing the same.