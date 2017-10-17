Jake Tapper Dated Monica Lewinsky, Wrote Piece Objectifying Her During Clinton Scandal

CNN host Jake Tapper dated Monica Lewinsky in 1997 and wrote a revealing Washington City Paper piece in 1998 describing their intimate interactions, according to a GotNews review of Tapper’s old writings.

Lewinsky was just a young private citizen before her sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton left her at the center of an international political firestorm. On March 3rd, 1999 she told Barbara Walters on ABC’s 20/20 that the media’s incessant focus on her was so bad that she had resorted to knitting to keep her mind at ease.

Regrettably, Tapper contributed to the intense media scrutiny of Lewinsky. In his January 30th, 1998 piece titled “I Dated Monica Lewinsky,” Tapper seemed to have some reservations about picking apart the White House intern’s personal life, writing “I feel bad for poor Monica and feel unclean adding my feeble barnacle to her ship of fame.”

