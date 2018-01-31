James Clapper: Releasing FISA Memo Would Be 'Affront' to FBI

Image Credits: Eric Thayer/Getty Images.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday if the White House released the memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses, it “would certainly be a very serious affront” to Director Christopher Wray and the agency.

“It’s kind of an assault on the principles of the FBI,” Clapper, who served under former President Barack Obama, told Jake Tapper on CNN.

He also praised Wray for opposing the document’s release in a rare public statement.

“Good for Director Wray, for no other reason than to try to defend the great men and women of the FBI,” Clapper said.

“The fact that the FBI would put out a statement with that concern, rather than disclose the sources and methods, that struck me as quite significant.”

