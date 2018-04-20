James Comey "Almost a Pathological Liar," Says Newt Gingrich

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday that James Comey is an amateur fibber and described the former FBI director as “almost a pathological liar.”

“You are looking at a guy who around the seventh grade practiced sincerity,” Mr. Gingrich said on “Fox and Friends.”

Mr. Gingrich was alluding to the way Mr. Comey has tried to distance himself from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the wake of news that the Justice Department inspector general has referred his case to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring criminal charges against him.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

Government
Comments
Trump's Travel Ban Faces U.S. Supreme Court Showdown

Trump’s Travel Ban Faces U.S. Supreme Court Showdown

Government
Comments

Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Government
Comments

Trump Shreds Comey Over “Third-Rate Book”

Government
Comments

Andrew McCabe Preparing To Sue Trump For Wrongful Termination, Defamation

Government
Comments

Comments