James Comey "Almost a Pathological Liar," Says Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday that James Comey is an amateur fibber and described the former FBI director as “almost a pathological liar.”

“You are looking at a guy who around the seventh grade practiced sincerity,” Mr. Gingrich said on “Fox and Friends.”

Mr. Gingrich was alluding to the way Mr. Comey has tried to distance himself from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the wake of news that the Justice Department inspector general has referred his case to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring criminal charges against him.

