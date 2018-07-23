James Comey Begs Democrats: ‘Please, Please Don’t Lose Your Minds and Rush to the Socialist Left’

Former FBI director James Comey made an impassioned plea Sunday evening on Twitter, begging Democrats not to move to the “socialist left” because doing so would help Republicans in the midterm elections.

“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership,” Comey tweeted.

Comey was commenting on Democrats’ leftward shift, which began with the so-called “Resistance” to President Donald Trump, and reached a new milestone when “democratic socialist” Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez unseated senior Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York primary earlier this month.

The Associated Press noted on Saturday: “Democratic socialism surging in Trump era.” It wrote: “[A]s Donald Trump’s presidency stretches into its second year, democratic socialism has become a significant force in Democratic politics. Its rise comes as Democrats debate whether moving too far left will turn off voters.”

Republicans are, as Comey noted, making the most of the Democrats’ stampede to the political extreme. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News Saturday last week: “I don’t really refer to it as the Democratic Party anymore. This has become the New Socialist Democratic Party.” He referred specifically to Democrats’ call to “abolish ICE” and end immigration enforcement.

