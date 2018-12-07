James Comey Declines to Answer ‘Many’ Questions During Hill Testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey refused to answer several questions during his closed-door interview with House investigators on Friday, according to a report.

Fox News, citing several lawmakers, reports that Comey’s lawyers “instructed” their client not to respond to questions regarding the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants, and the Steele dossier.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), who stepped outside to talk to reporters during the hearing, expressed dissatisfaction with Comey’s apparent inability to responded to various questions. “One of the disappointments of this deposition so far has been the amount of times in which the FBI believes that Congress doesn’t have a right to know,” Issa said begrudgery.

