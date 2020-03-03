James Comey Endorses Joe Biden -- Campaign Immediately Rejects It!

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey roundly endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination — which was immediately rejected by Biden’s campaign on social media.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted Tuesday.

Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates shot back shortly after: “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

Ouch!

Comey’s corruption has been so thoroughly exposed since 2016 that even the number two in Obama’s administration has to distance from him.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who worked with Biden in the Obama administration, also recently endorsed the former vice president.

This comes after failed “moderate” candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and “Beto” O’Rourke all endorsed Biden during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, on Monday before the crucial Super Tuesday primary vote.

Disgraced FBI Director James Comey let slip during his Fox News Sunday interview that more important mistakes were made at the FBI under his watch than the disastrous FISA abuses laid out in the Inspector General's scathing report.

