James Comey Endorses Joe Biden -- Campaign Immediately Rejects It!

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey roundly endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination — which was immediately rejected by Biden’s campaign on social media.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted Tuesday.

Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates shot back shortly after: “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

Ouch!

Comey’s corruption has been so thoroughly exposed since 2016 that even the number two in Obama’s administration has to distance from him.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who worked with Biden in the Obama administration, also recently endorsed the former vice president.

I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Here he is comforting me on 1/4/17 just after my mother passed away. There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than @joebiden. He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency. pic.twitter.com/4IBscj75VN — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 2, 2020

I have been drawn to the vision & electricity of @ewarren and the policy record of @MikeBloomberg on guns/climate. But I voted today for @JoeBiden. Here’s why: — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 3, 2020

This comes after failed “moderate” candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and “Beto” O’Rourke all endorsed Biden during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, on Monday before the crucial Super Tuesday primary vote.

Disgraced FBI Director James Comey let slip during his Fox News Sunday interview that more important mistakes were made at the FBI under his watch than the disastrous FISA abuses laid out in the Inspector General's scathing report.

