James Comey Tells Deep State to Keep Fighting in Cryptic Tweet After Flynn Victory

Former FBI Director James Comey launched a cryptic tweet rallying “career people” in the government to keep fighting after criminal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn were dropped by the DOJ.

The Justice Department concluded that not only Flynn’s interview with the FBI should never have taken place, but the interview itself was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

Comey’s Thursday tweet lamented the DOJ had “lost its way.”

The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you. The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) May 7, 2020



The “career people” Comey’s tweet is attempting to boost the morale of are most likely the unelected bureaucracy of Deep State officials in the FBI who abused their power to try to remove a duly elected president from office.

Or what Trump would call: The Swamp.

