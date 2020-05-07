James Comey Tells Deep State to Keep Fighting in Cryptic Tweet After Flynn Victory

Image Credits: Paul Marotta / Contributor / Getty.

Former FBI Director James Comey launched a cryptic tweet rallying “career people” in the government to keep fighting after criminal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn were dropped by the DOJ.

The Justice Department concluded that not only Flynn’s interview with the FBI should never have taken place, but the interview itself was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

Comey’s Thursday tweet lamented the DOJ had “lost its way.”


The “career people” Comey’s tweet is attempting to boost the morale of are most likely the unelected bureaucracy of Deep State officials in the FBI who abused their power to try to remove a duly elected president from office.

Or what Trump would call: The Swamp.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Report: Suicide Rise from Lockdowns to Kill More than Coronavirus in Australia

Report: Suicide Rise from Lockdowns to Kill More than Coronavirus in Australia

Hot News
Comments
Pointless Celebrities Call For World To 'Not Return To Normal'; 'Radical Transformation' Of Economies

Pointless Celebrities Call For World To ‘Not Return To Normal’; ‘Radical Transformation’ Of Economies

Hot News
Comments

Professor Lockdown’s Mistress is a Pro-Greta Virtue Signaling Lefty

Hot News
comments

Migrants Land On Greek Island Amid Virus Lockdown

Europewars Redirect
comments

Cruz: Hollywood Is ‘Complicit’ In Chinese Censorship; Introduces Bill To Restrict Production

Hot News
comments

Comments