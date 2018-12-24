James Comey: ‘There’s No Deep State’

NEW YORK — In testimony, former FBI Director James Comey exclaimed “there’s no deep state” before going on to suggest that workers risk their jobs by “speaking out” –purportedly against President Donald Trump.

During testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees last week, Comey was asked by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) for suggestions on how the nation should get back “on track” after the “storm” it is currently weathering – a clear reference to Trump’s presidency.

Comey responded by launching into mini-speech about the resilience of America, while insisting there is no “deep state” and urging people to speak out:

We are going to be okay. I’m asked all over the country that question, and people ask it with fear in their voice, “Are we going to be okay?” Republicans, Democrats, and independents. The answer is: We’re going to be okay. Because the culture of this nation, the culture of an institution like the FBI there’s no deep state. There’s a deep culture, in the military, in the intelligence community, in the FBI — those three I know very well — a commitment to integrity and the rule of law. No president serves long enough to screw that up. So the damage, by definition, will be short-term. Still important, but short-term. How short that term is depends upon the rest of us and whether we have the courage to risk our jobs and votes against us by standing up and saying this is not who we are and speaking out.

