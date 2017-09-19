James Comey Tried to Discredit Trump's Wiretapping Assertions That Proved True

The FBI had wiretapped President Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort before and after the election, contrary to what former FBI Director James Comey suggested earlier this year.

CNN reported:

US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe.

The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.

The CNN report also noted that Manafort has a residence in Trump Tower, although it said it was “unclear” whether the wiretapping took place there or not.

President Trump asserted in a series of Tweets on March 4 that the Obama administration had ordered a wiretap at Trump Tower during the election.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Forced to Admit Trump May Have Been Right About Being Wiretapped

CNN Forced to Admit Trump May Have Been Right About Being Wiretapped

U.S. News
Comments
Mo Mana, Mo Problems: Mueller Reportedly Plans To Indict Manafort

Mo Mana, Mo Problems: Mueller Reportedly Plans To Indict Manafort

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton May Challenge Legitimacy Of Presidential Election

U.S. News
Comments

Watergate 2.0: Obama Regime Wiretapped Trump Campaign Chair During And After Election

U.S. News
Comments

US government wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman

U.S. News
Comments

Comments