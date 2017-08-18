James Murdoch, Fox CEO, pledges $1m to the Anti-Defamation League

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox, slammed Trump’s equivocating response to the Charlottesville violence in a letter to staff on Thursday.

Murdoch, who is also the son of Fox founder Rupert Murdoch – a long-time friend and ally of Trump – appeared to take umbrage with Trump’s claim that there were ‘very good people’ among the white supremacists that marched in the Virginia city.

‘Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern[s] all of us as Americans and free people,’ he wrote, in part, according to a copy of the email obtained by The New York Times.

‘I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists.’

Comments
Comments

Comments

Comments

Comments

