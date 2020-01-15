James O’Keefe Reveals New Bernie "Gulag" Information

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the groundbreaking undercover footage from inside Bernie Sanders’ campaign that exposed a staffer’s ‘gulag plan’ for political opponents.

Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign staffer admitting that the ‘free education program’ is ruse to initiate re-education camps on Americans he deems as “Nazis.”

Virginia state police officers call in to The Alex Jones Show to shed light on the situation in their state.

