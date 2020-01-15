James O’Keefe Reveals New Bernie "Gulag" Information

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor / Getty.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the groundbreaking undercover footage from inside Bernie Sanders’ campaign that exposed a staffer’s ‘gulag plan’ for political opponents.

Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign staffer admitting that the ‘free education program’ is ruse to initiate re-education camps on Americans he deems as “Nazis.”

RELATED: Bombshell Video: Bernie Staffer Proclaims He’s ‘Anarcho-Communist,’ Praises Soviet Union Gulags

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Organizer Warns Conservatives Will Go To Soviet-Style Gulags For Re-education


Virginia state police officers call in to The Alex Jones Show to shed light on the situation in their state.

