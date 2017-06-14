James T. Hodgkinson, Alexandria Shooting Suspect, Dies of Injuries

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspected gunman in the early Wednesday shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise as James T. Hodgkinson.

In a statement from the White House, President Trump said Hodgkinson died of his injuries.

Hodgkinson, 66, owned a home inspection business in Belleville, Illinois. Law enforcement officials say he opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hodgkinson allegedly shot Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers, before being shot himself and taken into custody.

Officials say Hodgkinson was carrying an assault weapon similar to an M-4 and a handgun. Both are being traced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The FBI has taken over the investigation.

