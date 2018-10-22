James Woods Asks: How Has 'Migrant Caravan' Traveled So Quickly?

Actor James Woods is questioning how the migrant caravan has been able to travel so quickly through Central America without massive aid from authorities and other shadowy groups.

“So consider this: it is over 2,000 miles from Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Phoenix, Arizona,” tweeted the conservative actor. “Hard to believe a bunch of people just randomly decided to pack a lunch and walk TWO THOUSAND MILES to anywhere. Where is this mob sleeping, using bathrooms, procuring food and water?”

“Oh, and the “spontaneous” mob would have to walk 20 miles a day for a hundred consecutive days, without rest, to get here. That’s over three months obviously, and yet I guarantee they will all miraculously appear at our border right at midterm election week,” he added.

While the migrants are undoubtedly being given aid by several different left-wing NGOs (some of which are directly funded by George Soros), reports confirm that the migrants also “received help Sunday from sympathetic Mexicans who offered food, water and clothing and that, “Hundreds of locals driving pickups, vans and cargo trucks stopped to let them clamber aboard.”

Mexican officials have also repeatedly suggested that large numbers of migrants could be used as a political weapon against the United States.

Mexico’s socialist president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador told migrants back in June that they should leave their home towns and flood into the United States.

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” He went on to emphasize that was “a human right we will defend.”

Two months later, Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened to use migrants as a leverage for trade agreements.

“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”

Summing up the mood of many Mexican powerbrokers in relation to mass migration, Mexico’s former foreign minister, Jorge Castaneda, made stunning comments during a CNN appearance back in January 2017 when he told Fareed Zakaria that the Mexican government could counter Donald Trump by unleashing drug cartels upon the U.S. border.

