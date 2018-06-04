James Woods Demolishes Obama with Trump Jobs Meme

Image Credits: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

In the wake of another record jobs report, actor James Woods tweeted the perfect meme destroying ex-President Obama’s statements that Trump wouldn’t be able to spur a market recovery.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported an unemployment rate of 3.8%, “its lowest level since the heady days of the dot-com boom in early 2000,” reported the New York Times.

According to the report, 223,000 jobs were added, shattering the expectation of 188,000 new jobs, and black and hispanic unemployment rates also again hit record lows.


Related Articles

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC's Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC’s Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake 'Narrow Win'

MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake ‘Narrow Win’

U.S. News
Comments

Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Reporter Confronts Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky, #MeToo Movement

U.S. News
Comments

FAKE NEWS: CNN Launches Investigation Into ‘Disappearance’ Of Melania Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments