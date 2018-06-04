James Woods Demolishes Obama with Trump Jobs Meme

In the wake of another record jobs report, actor James Woods tweeted the perfect meme destroying ex-President Obama’s statements that Trump wouldn’t be able to spur a market recovery.

The lowest unemployment in recorded American history. Thank you, Mr. President. #TaxCutsWork pic.twitter.com/VKqB8oaIkl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2018

On Friday, the Labor Department reported an unemployment rate of 3.8%, “its lowest level since the heady days of the dot-com boom in early 2000,” reported the New York Times.

Did you know: May’s jobs report shows the smallest ever gap between black and white unemployment rate? Also the lowest ever unemployment rate for blacks and Latinos Trump is best President in the modern era for Black and Latino America #MAGA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 3, 2018

According to the report, 223,000 jobs were added, shattering the expectation of 188,000 new jobs, and black and hispanic unemployment rates also again hit record lows.