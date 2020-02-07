James Woods Sprung from 'Twitter jail,' Gets Instantly Political

After being held captive in “Twitter jail” for nearly a year, essentially locked out of his own social-media account and precluded from posting any messages, actor James Woods triumphantly returned to the site Thursday night, and picked up immediately where he left off, firing fresh political barbs.

His first target: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whom he labeled a “moron” for her strange comments about bootstraps.

Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron.”

During a House committee hearing earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez proffered an interesting take on bootstraps saying: “I also want to thank you about bringing up the poverty draft and this idea of a bootstrap.”

“You know, this idea and this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap — by your shoelaces? It’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.”

Read more


First it was Facebook, then all of New Zealand; now Twitter has decided to suspend Zero Hedge. Paul Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

"He's Winning, I’m Getting Nuttier" - The View's Joy Behar Has Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown

“He’s Winning, I’m Getting Nuttier” – The View’s Joy Behar Has Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown

Hot News
Comments
Contraception Shortage in UK "Causes Chaos" For Women Wanting to Have Promiscuous Unprotected Sex

Contraception Shortage in UK “Causes Chaos” For Women Wanting to Have Promiscuous Unprotected Sex

Hot News
Comments

UK Celebrates Man Coming Out as Gay After 27 Years of Marriage With Blanket Media Coverage

Hot News
comments

Climate Activist Leaves Environmentalist Movement Because it’s Too “White”

Hot News
comments

Australian Mom “Slammed” For Wanting to Make Breakfast For Her Husband

Hot News
comments

Comments