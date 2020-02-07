James Woods Sprung from 'Twitter jail,' Gets Instantly Political

After being held captive in “Twitter jail” for nearly a year, essentially locked out of his own social-media account and precluded from posting any messages, actor James Woods triumphantly returned to the site Thursday night, and picked up immediately where he left off, firing fresh political barbs.

His first target: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whom he labeled a “moron” for her strange comments about bootstraps.

Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron.”

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

During a House committee hearing earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez proffered an interesting take on bootstraps saying: “I also want to thank you about bringing up the poverty draft and this idea of a bootstrap.”

“You know, this idea and this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap — by your shoelaces? It’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.”

