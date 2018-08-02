James Woods: "There Is a War on Boys in America"

Image Credits: switthoft, Flickr.

Like him or not, actor and outspoken conservative James Woods always has interesting things to say on Twitter.

Yesterday, he Tweeted the following:

The Tweet generated a lively discussion:

Read more


Related Articles

CNN: Trump Is 'Leading Hate Movement' Against Media; 'Blood Will Be On His Hands'

CNN: Trump Is ‘Leading Hate Movement’ Against Media; ‘Blood Will Be On His Hands’

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times' New Editorial Board Member Celebrated "Dumbass F**king White People" Going Extinct

New York Times’ New Editorial Board Member Celebrated “Dumbass F**king White People” Going Extinct

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta Attacks Fox News’s Hannity: ‘Propagandist for Profit’, ‘Lies Every Night’

U.S. News
Comments

WATCH: Democrats And Media Hacks Love Saying The Walls Are Closing In On Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Connected To The Matrix: Americans Spend Most Of Their Waking Hours Staring At A Television Or Computer Screen

U.S. News
Comments

Comments