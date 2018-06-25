James Woods Warns Conservatives: Get Armed and Vote, Your Life Depends On It

Conservatives must arm up and vote to protect themselves from increasingly unhinged leftists poised to commit violence against them, says Hollywood actor James Woods.

Woods took to Twitter to give his take on Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) calls over the weekend to intimidate and harass Trump officials and supporters.

“Now that a United States Congresswoman has called for harassment against Republicans and the inevitable violence that will come of it, I urge all of you to a) get armed, and b) vote. Your life literally depends on it,” he tweeted Sunday.

Democrat leadership and the media have whipped leftists up into an unhinged frenzy over reports illegal immigrant children were being separated from their parents at the border.

In just the last week alone, the left publicly harassed several Trump officials, threatened President Trump’s son Barron with pedophile rape, and equated anybody who voted for Trump with a Nazi.

Waters called on her supporters to employ fascist tactics – harassment and intimidation – to bully Trump officials and supporters into submission.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she yelled on Saturday.

Given that leftist talking points reached a new level of hate, and that they’ve already engaged in violence against conservatives, such as a Bernie supporter opening fire on GOP members of Congress at a Virginia baseball field last year, it’s only a matter of time until the left’s rhetoric against Trump supporters results in somebody getting killed.

Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect https://t.co/4kF53WwE0v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 24, 2018

