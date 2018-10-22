Jane Fonda: ‘Hard for Me to Breathe’ in Donald Trump’s America

Actress Jane Fonda proclaimed in a new interview that the upcoming midterms are the “most important elections of my lifetime” and said that it was “hard” for her to breathe in America right now.

“The elections on Nov. 6 are the most important elections of my lifetime. So much depends on what happens,” Jane Fonda told a film festival crowd in France, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s hard for me to breathe right now,” Fonda also said.

The 80-year-old actress said she no longer speaks to some of her friends from Georgia over political differences.

