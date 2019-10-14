JANE FONDA: I’ve been ‘a climate scientist for decades and decades’

Liberals like to say that 97 percent of scientists agree that “humans are causing global warming and climate change.”

It’s easy to see how they get to that number, when people like geriatric actress Jane Fonda self-identify as a “climate scientist.”

Fonda was arrested outside the Capitol on Friday, and somehow appeared on television a short time later. (It’s as if the whole arrest thing was a farce…?)

“The student climate strikers have really inspired me to do more than I’ve been doing,” Fonda told ABC News, “and so I said I’m going to get out of my comfort zone. I’m going to do something that, you know, is not easy for me right now, but I’m moving here,” she said, referring to Washington, DC.

“I’m going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep, rain, whatever it is.”

Fonda said she’s going to protest at the Capitol every Friday at 11am. She didn’t say whether she plans to get arrested each time.

She said she believes kids are leading on the issue, but, “Grandmas unite!”

“This is serious. This is a crisis unlike anything that has ever faced humankind,” Fonda said.

The actress said every person should ask “what can I do?” and her response, apparently, is to keep the Capitol police busy by arresting protesters.

“There’s one issue that will determine the survival of our species,” Fonda insisted, grabbing the reporters arm. “This is not hyperbole, this is real!”

When asked if there was a “turning point” for her, Fonda responded, “I’ve been a climate scientist for decades and decades,” before she praised Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who has been lecturing adults and the UN and around the world about the climate.

Fonda and others were arrested on the steps of the Capitol on Friday.

Video showed plastic handcuffs being placed on the elderly actress and other protesters.

It’s not clear when Fonda became a climate scientist, but it was possibly after she sided with the North Vietnamese and against Americans during the Vietnam war.

