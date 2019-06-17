Japan Demands More Proof From US That Iran Attacked Tankers

Image Credits: Contributor/AFP/Getty Images.

The Japanese government has been requesting the United States for concrete evidence to back its assertion that Iran is to blame for the attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, government sources said Sunday.

The request came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a statement hours after the attacks blaming Iran but without offering proof. The Department of Defense later released a video allegedly showing an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded mine attached to the side of the Japanese-operated tanker Kokuka Courageous.

U.S. Navy via Getty Images

But Japanese government officials remain unconvinced, the sources said. “The U.S. explanation has not helped us go beyond speculation,” said one senior government official.

Footage of what appears to be an Iranian ship approaching an oil tanker in the middle of the night may be just another layer of a deep state false flag operation against Iran.


