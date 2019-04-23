Japan Deploys Special Research Ship to Find Lost F-35

The research vessel, which belongs to the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, is fitted with advanced scanning equipment and is carrying an unmanned submarine capable of operating hundreds of meters below the ocean surface.

Rushing to recover the wreckage of a Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) F-35A stealth fighter which crashed earlier this month off the country’s northeastern coast, Japanese authorities have announced the deployment of a special vessel as part of the search effort.

“At this time, following a request from the defense ministry and the maritime self-defense forces, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology research vessel Kaimei has joined the search,” Japan’s Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya said, as quoted by Financial Times.



Owen Shroyer breaks down how the MSM pushes for more war and death.

According to the newspaper, the ship is equipped with echo-sounders and magnetometers, and is also carrying an unmanned submersible capable of reaching depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Earlier this month, Iwaya also said that “the F-35A is an airplane that contains a significant amount of secrets that need to be protected”, and that the country would ground all of its aircraft of this type in the wake of the incident.

The JASDF’s F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, flown by 41-year-old Major Akinori Hosomi, reportedly disappeared from radars on 9 April during a training flight about 135 kilometers (84 miles) east of the Misawa Air Base in Aomori prefecture.

This incident became the first case of an F-35A crashing as the warplane has entered service in various countries after being introduced in 2016.



Alex Jones presents a video of Lou Dobbs during his Fox program where he warns his viewers that the French investigation into what exactly started the Notre Dame fire may be covering up the very realistic possibility of arson.