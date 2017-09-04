Japan Fears Trump Will Attack North Korea After Latest Nuke Test

Fears are growing within the highest levels of the Japanese government that U.S. President Donald Trump will see North Korea’s latest nuclear test as the final straw and launch a military attack on the Stalinist state.

A so-called “perfect” test of a hydrogen bomb ten times more powerful than North Korea’s last nuclear test took place on Sunday and was followed by a magnitude-6.3 earthquake according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis followed up by threatening “a massive military response,” adding, “We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said, we have many options to do so.”

According to the Asahi Shimbun, Japan’s second largest newspaper, top officials now fear, “That U.S. President Donald Trump will launch a military attack on North Korea in response to the reclusive country’s sixth nuclear test.”

Japan’s National Security Council (NSC) met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe twice in one afternoon while Foreign Minister Taro Kono also met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty.

“The scale of the (Sept. 3) nuclear test was much larger than those of the previous ones. It is a threat to the entire international society,” Kono told reporters after the meeting.

The hydrogen bomb test occurred less than a week after Japanese citizens were alarmed to receive an official warning from their government that minutes earlier North Korea had fired a missile that could potentially make landfall. The missile eventually crashed into the Pacific.

President Donald Trump reacted to yesterday’s nuclear test by suggesting he could a trade war with China in an attempt to force the Communist superpower into dealing with the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

