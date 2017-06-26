Japan Issues Warning Over North Korea Nuclear Missile Strike

RESIDENTS in Japan have been told to seek shelter or lie on the ground in the event of North Korea missile strike in a terrifying new nationwide television broadcast.

The half a minute announcement also states people should stay away from windows and protect their heads if they are inside a building should a missile be fired in the direction of Japan from North Korea.

The broadcast also confirmed, in the event of a missile attack, the Japanese government will inform members of the public though speakers across the country, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

Between now and July, 43 television stations across Japan will broadcast the announcement while 70 Japanese newspapers will publish written instructions.

