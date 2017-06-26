Japan Issues Warning Over North Korea Nuclear Missile Strike

RESIDENTS in Japan have been told to seek shelter or lie on the ground in the event of North Korea missile strike in a terrifying new nationwide television broadcast.

The half a minute announcement also states people should stay away from windows and protect their heads if they are inside a building should a missile be fired in the direction of Japan from North Korea.

The broadcast also confirmed, in the event of a missile attack, the Japanese government will inform members of the public though speakers across the country, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

Between now and July, 43 television stations across Japan will broadcast the announcement while 70 Japanese newspapers will publish written instructions.

Read more


Related Articles

Suicide Bombers Kill Nine in Nigerian City of Maiduguri

Suicide Bombers Kill Nine in Nigerian City of Maiduguri

World at War
Comments
US And Russian Airforces Engage In War Games

US And Russian Airforces Engage In War Games

World at War
Comments

Swedish National Police Chief Warns of Imminent Civil War: ‘Help Us!’

World at War
Comments

Long-range missile that can fit in shipping container test-fired at sea

World at War
Comments

Islamic State-linked Media Group Calls for Vehicle, Knife Attacks in US

World at War
Comments

Comments