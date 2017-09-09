Japan plans mass evacuations as NK nuke fears grow

JAPAN is planning to evacuate 60,000 of its citizens amid fears of a North Korea missile launch.

The country has been on high alert since North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over Hokkaido last month.

And Kim Jong-un’s hermit state might carry out its third ICBM test today as it celebrates the Day of the Foundation of the Republic – one of the most important festivals in the North Koran calendar and ther perfect opportunity to show off with more tests.

And the Japanese government made it clear it was not taking any chances with its citizen living in South Korea.

