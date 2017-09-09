Japan plans mass evacuations as NK nuke fears grow

Image Credits: aigle_dore / Flickr.

JAPAN is planning to evacuate 60,000 of its citizens amid fears of a North Korea missile launch.

The country has been on high alert since North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over Hokkaido last month.

And Kim Jong-un’s hermit state might carry out its third ICBM test today as it celebrates the Day of the Foundation of the Republic – one of the most important festivals in the North Koran calendar and ther perfect opportunity to show off with more tests.

And the Japanese government made it clear it was not taking any chances with its citizen living in South Korea.

Read more


Related Articles

Radiation Detected Following North Korea Nuke Test

Radiation Detected Following North Korea Nuke Test

World at War
Comments
North Korea warns US will pay for 'political prostitute' Nikki Haley's 'hysteric fit'

North Korea warns US will pay for ‘political prostitute’ Nikki Haley’s ‘hysteric fit’

World at War
Comments

U.S. to Remain Dependent on Russian Rocket Engines for Years Despite Billions Poured Into Domestic Alternatives

World at War
Comments

Why the War Party Loves to Call Foreign Leaders Insane

World at War
Comments

NKorea May Conduct Another Missile Launch This Weekend, Officials Claim

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments