Japan Scheduling More Evacuation Drills As North Korean Missile Threat Heightens

Amid North Korea’s repeated missile launches, evacuation drills conducted with the participation of local residents and based on the scenario that a missile strike is imminent are being held in many places across the nation.

Such drills have already been conducted in nine prefectures, and there are more scheduled to be carried out in at least 11 prefectures.

This month, the nation’s first drill in which people will evacuate to an underground mall is scheduled to occur in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture.

Since the start of this year, North Korea has fired ballistic missiles that left and reentered the atmosphere nine times.

