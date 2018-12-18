Japan Slams Russian Barracks on Disputed Islands

Russia said on Monday it had built new barracks for troops on a disputed chain of islands near Japan and would build more facilities for armored vehicles, prompting a diplomatic protest from Tokyo.

Russia‘s Ministry of Defence said it planned to shift troops next week into four housing complexes on two of the four disputed islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

Japan‘s defense ministry says 3,500 Russian troops are deployed on the two larger islands as part of a military buildup.

