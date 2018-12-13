Japan to Explore Satellite-Jamming Technology

Image Credits: Alain Nogues / Contributor / Getty.

The Japanese government plans to possess the capability to jam hostile communication satellites in outer space, a new policy stipulated in a draft outline of the next National Defense Program Guidelines set to be approved by the Cabinet as early as Tuesday next week.

The government submitted on Tuesday this week draft outlines of the guidelines as well as of the Medium Term Defense Program (fiscal 2019-23), which are compiled based on the national defense guidelines, to the ruling parties’ working team and gained general approval.

The new national defense guidelines are characterized as reinforcement of counter-capabilities in new domains including space, cyberspace and electromagnetic waves.

