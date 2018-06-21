Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit: Kyodo

Japan has decided to halt evacuation drills to prepare for a potential North Korean missile attack as tensions had eased following a historic summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week and Kim committed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”, while Trump said he would end what he called “provocative” U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Japan welcomed the summit as a first step towards the denuclearization of North Korea, but also said the U.S.-South Korean exercises were a vital deterrent to North Korean threats.

