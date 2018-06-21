Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit: Kyodo

Japan has decided to halt evacuation drills to prepare for a potential North Korean missile attack as tensions had eased following a historic summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week and Kim committed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”, while Trump said he would end what he called “provocative” U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Japan welcomed the summit as a first step towards the denuclearization of North Korea, but also said the U.S.-South Korean exercises were a vital deterrent to North Korean threats.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. identifies North Korea missile test site it says Kim committed to destroy

U.S. identifies North Korea missile test site it says Kim committed to destroy

World News
Comments
Hungary Passes ‘Stop Soros’ Law Criminalizing Aid To Illegal Migrants

Hungary Passes ‘Stop Soros’ Law Criminalizing Aid To Illegal Migrants

World News
Comments

Anti-U.S. Propaganda Has ‘Disappeared’ From North Korea, Tour Guides Say

World News
Comments

Home-Grown Terror Attacks on the Rise in Europe

World News
Comments

China Industrial Policy Seeks to Steal ‘Crown Jewels’ of U.S. Tech

World News
Comments

Comments